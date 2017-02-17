Florence, SC – Sales/Office Assistant

Sales/Office Asst. EOE/ME

This part-time position is responsible for assisting the sales team with data entry of sales information into the Wide Orbit traffic system. They will also be responsible for filing, phones, assisting in producing sales presentations and other various office duties. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications, Publisher, and Google Docs. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, One Domain and Ad Mall are preferred. We will train qualified applicants. To apply please send your resume to the address listed below or via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com or mail your resume to:

Sales/Office Asst. Position

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Andy Locklair

181 East Evans Street

Suite 18-D

Florence, SC 29506

2-17-17