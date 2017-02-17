FBI arrests man reportedly planning a ‘Dylann Roof-style’ attack on Jewish synagogue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – A suspected white supremacist is accused of planning a terror attack on a Jewish synagogue in Myrtle Beach.

The FBI says 29-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell was arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach after allegedly trying to buy a gun from an undercover agent. McDowell had previously talked about carrying out a Dylan Roof-style attack.

McDowell is a convicted felon and is not allowed to purchase or own a gun. The Conway-native has his second appearance in court on Tuesday, Feb 21. Right now, he is federally charged with felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition. McDowell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.