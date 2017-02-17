A Day Without Immigrants

Immigrants nationwide stayed home from work to protest the President's new immigration policies.

Immigration protests shut down restaurants, grocery stores, and other businesses across many parts of the country yesterday, as immigrants stayed home from work to protest the changes in US Immigration and enforcement policies. President Trump weighed in on immigration during a news conference at the White House. Last night, a US Appeals court officially suspended proceedings over the President’s travel ban, pending further developments. President Trump has announced a new executive order will be coming soon.