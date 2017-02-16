Poll: 2/3 of Americans are stressed about the future of the country

If you’re feeling more stressed out lately, it turns out that you’re not alone. Americans say they’re feeling more stress than usual, according to a survey released by the American Psychological Association.

Americans rated their stress higher in January compared to last August, increasing from 4.8 to 5.1 on a 10-point scale. That’s the first significant increase in the 10 years that the association has been doing these polls.

What’s more, 66% were stressed about the future of our nation and 49% were stressed about the outcome of the presidential election.