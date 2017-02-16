You might see a big change coming to those confusing sell-by dates on food

Studies have shown that 90% of consumers are confused by date labeling, resulting in an excess of food waste..and now the food industry is doing something about it.

There are currently 10 different food labels found on packages today in the US, so in order to ease the confusion, the industry is recommending just using two.

One would be, ‘best if used by,’which would mean you can still safely eat the item after it’s past the date, it just might not taste as good. The second label would be a “use by” date, which would communicate that a product is highly perishable and may have a food safety issue over time.