Little River woman wins 2016 Kia Optima in car giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – A local woman got really lucky this Valentine’s Day…she won a brand new car.

Tina Seward of Little River won a 2016 Kia Optima Tuesday night at Myrtle Veach Kia. In order to win, Seward and other applicants just needed to schedule a test drive and enter to win on their website. Owner of Myrtle Beach Kia, Bobby Gale, says the giveaway was in celebration of the community and in honor of all of the support their dealership has received.