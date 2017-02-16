Investigations and Accusations

The fallout continues following the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Problems continue to pile up for the Trump administration. A Congressional investigation surrounding Michael Flynn’s resignation may soon get underway, amid questions over whether the White House knew if the former National Security Advisor lied about his contact with Russia. Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is calling for an investigation into leaks leading up to his resignation. Meanwhile, President Trump’s nominee for Labor Secretary, Andrew Puzder, has withdrawn his name from consideration after a tape of his ex-wife’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey show resurfaced, accusing him of abuse.