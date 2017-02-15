Troubling Russian Ties

Problems continue for the White House after the resignation of President Trump's National Security Advisor.

The resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is raising new questions as the White House reportedly knew weeks ago Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with the Russian ambassador following the election. Now Democrats and some Republicans are concerned about links between the new administration and Moscow. Amid the internal crisis, the White House is trying to figure out who may be leaking information to the media.