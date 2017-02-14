NC lawmaker proposes bill that wouldn’t require gun owners to obtain conceal permit

Rachel Jordan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – A new bill introduced in North Carolina is sparking a lot of controversy. It would allow people to carry guns without a permit.

State Rep. Larry Pittman introduced House Bill 69 last week in Raleigh. North Carolina’s concealed carry law requires that an applicant first take a safety course. In making the permits optional, gun owners would no longer have to take the class.

If the bill passed, people would still need to do a background check. Eleven other states have constitutional carry and the bill would make it easier for permit-holders to travel to other states that have reciprocity with North Carolina.

