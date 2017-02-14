Man charged after allegedly threatening to ‘go on shooting spree’ at Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – The man Horry County Police said threatened to “go on a shooting spree” Monday at Coastal Carolina University is now in custody.

Richard Adams, of Myrtle Beach, surrendered to North Myrtle Beach Police after allegedly putting a gun to his wife’s face. The incident started after Adams, 37, learned his daughter was upset about an argument she got into with her dorm mate at CCU. That’s when Adams said he was going to go on “a shooting spree,” according to a police report. Adams is charged with domestic violence.