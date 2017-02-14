Johnny D’s: Valentine’s Dinner
Chef Jamie Saunders joins Greg at the studio to show viewers how to make a simple yet romantic Valentine’s Day meal.
Tomato Cream Penne
Serves 3-4
Olive Oil 1 Tbl
Butter, unsalted 1 Tbl
Garlic, minced 2 clove
Shallots, minced 1 medium
Ground Beef 80/20 12 oz
Sweet Red Wine 1 cup
Vegetable stock 1 cup
Crushed Tomatoes 1 – 28 oz can
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Heavy Cream 1/2 cup
Fresh Basil, chopped 10-15 leaves
Parmesan Cheese, grated if desired
Penne Pasta 16 oz
Crusty bread if desired
1. Heat the oil and butter in a large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add the garlic, and shallots. Gently sauté shallots for 3 to 5 minutes to develop their sweetness and the edges start to brown.
2. Add the ground beef to the pan and break up any lumps using a wooden spoon. Cook the meat stirring frequently until there is no red meat left.
3. Add the red wine to the pan and bring the wine to a simmer. Reduce the wine by half, this will take 3-4 minutes. Add vegetable stock and tomatoes. Bring sauce to a bubble and reduce heat to simmer. Add some chopped basil and season with salt and pepper, taste and re-season if desired.
4. While sauce simmers, cook pasta in salted boiling water until cooked to al dente (with a bite to it).
5. Stir cream into sauce. When sauce returns to a bubble, remove it from heat. Drain pasta. Toss hot pasta with sauce and a bit more basil if desired. Plate and grated a little parmesan cheese over top. Serve pasta with crusty bread.