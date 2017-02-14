Johnny D’s: Valentine’s Dinner

Chef Jamie Saunders joins Greg at the studio to show viewers how to make a simple yet romantic Valentine’s Day meal.

Tomato Cream Penne

Serves 3-4

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

Butter, unsalted 1 Tbl

Garlic, minced 2 clove

Shallots, minced 1 medium

Ground Beef 80/20 12 oz

Sweet Red Wine 1 cup

Vegetable stock 1 cup

Crushed Tomatoes 1 – 28 oz can

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Heavy Cream 1/2 cup

Fresh Basil, chopped 10-15 leaves

Parmesan Cheese, grated if desired

Penne Pasta 16 oz

Crusty bread if desired

1. Heat the oil and butter in a large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add the garlic, and shallots. Gently sauté shallots for 3 to 5 minutes to develop their sweetness and the edges start to brown.

2. Add the ground beef to the pan and break up any lumps using a wooden spoon. Cook the meat stirring frequently until there is no red meat left.

3. Add the red wine to the pan and bring the wine to a simmer. Reduce the wine by half, this will take 3-4 minutes. Add vegetable stock and tomatoes. Bring sauce to a bubble and reduce heat to simmer. Add some chopped basil and season with salt and pepper, taste and re-season if desired.

4. While sauce simmers, cook pasta in salted boiling water until cooked to al dente (with a bite to it).

5. Stir cream into sauce. When sauce returns to a bubble, remove it from heat. Drain pasta. Toss hot pasta with sauce and a bit more basil if desired. Plate and grated a little parmesan cheese over top. Serve pasta with crusty bread.