Hundreds in NC, SC and GA face deportation after ICE operation

Nearly 200 unlawfully-present foreign nationals were arrested in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia last week after a series of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Department of Homeland Security’s Enforcement and Removal Office says the operation was conducted to identify and capture immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens.

One-hundred and ninety unlawfully-present aliens were arrested last week. Nineteen of those came from South Carolina, 84 came from North Carolina and 87 were arrested from Georgia. The three-state operation was just part of a nationwide operation.