Flynn Resigns

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned.

After less than a month on the job, Michael Flynn has resigned. Before President Trump was sworn in last month, Flynn had a phone conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States. They allegedly discussed recent US sanctions against Russia; a potential violation of the the Logan act, which bars private citizens from entering negotiations with a foreign government. Gen. Keith Kellogg will be taking over for Flynn on an interim basis. Former CIA director David Petraeus and vice Admiral Robert Harward are also being discussed as possible successors.