Clemson students urge re-naming of Tillman Hall, following Yale’s name change of Calhoun College

CLEMSON, S.C. (WFXB) – Following Yale’s decision to re-name its Calhoun College for a less controversial figure, students at Clemson University have re-sparked the debate to rename Tillman Hall.

The iconic building is named after Benjamin Tillman, founding trustee of the university, former governor of South Carolina, US Senator…and also, an alleged racist.

Students, alumni and faculty pressured the university to re-name the building in 2015. The university’s Board of Trustees chose not to do so – citing that Clemson’s historical figures must be preserved.