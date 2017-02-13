Treacherous Conditions Coast-to-Coast

Urgent weather issues are affecting parts of both the East and West coasts.

Just days after another system dumped nearly twenty inches of snow in some areas, a new wave of winter weather blasting parts of the northeast, and it is set to continue through Monday. Blizzard conditions are expected, with more snow and fifty mile-an hour wind gusts. Meanwhile, in northern California more than one-hundred-thousand people are now evacuated, as heavy rains have jeopardized part of a major dam. Emergency evacuations were ordered on Sunday for those living downstream.