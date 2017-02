How much should you spend on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and apparently people go all out. The National Retail Federation projects American consumers will spend $18.2 billion this year.

The NRF says over $4 billion of that will be spent on jewelry alone, with another $2 billion on flowers. Consumers are also expected to spend on cards, clothes, and an overall nice evening out on February 14th.

The average consumer will shell out about $136.57 this year.