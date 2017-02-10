Travel Ban Taken Down

A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate President Trump's travel ban.

A U.S. Appeals court in San Francisco Thursday ruled not to reinstate president Donald Trump’s travel ban, which blocked people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. All three judges on the court unanimously refused to reinstate the ban after hearing arguments on both sides- government attorneys cited terror concerns, while several states called the ban unconstitutional, and that it blocked entry based on religion. President Trump immediately responded that he would again fight the decision in court.