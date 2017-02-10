Report: Trump’s border wall could cost $21.6B, take 3.5 years to build

President Trump is sticking with his promise to get a wall built along the nation’s southern border, but just how much will it cost?

The proposed border wall would cost as much as $21.6 billion and take 3.5 years to build, according to a report from the US Department of Homeland Security.

The report’s estimated price tag is much higher than a $12 billion figure cited by Trump in his campaign. The plan lays out what it would take to seal the border in three phases of construction of fences and walls covering just over 1,200 miles by the end of 2020.