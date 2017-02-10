VOTE NOW! Georgetown in the running for $500k revitalization grant

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WFXB) – Georgetown is one of five finalists in a nationwide competition to win a massive grant to revitalize the downtown area.

Along with $500,000, Georgetown would also be featured on the video series “Small Business Revolution- Main Street,” starring Robert Herjavec from Shark Tank. Georgetown and four other towns were chosen out of nearly 14,000 nominees across the country competing for a the grant. Now, its up to the public to determine which town wins the money.

Voting starts now and ends on February 16 at 9 p.m. You can vote once a day on up to three different devices or web browsers. Click here to enter.