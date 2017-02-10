Elderly woman’s cane concealed sword at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Authorities believe an elderly woman had no idea she was attempting to bring a deadly weapon on board a flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

TSA officials say the 80-year old woman was clueless that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane Thursday concealed a hidden sword, until she went through airport security.

The TSA says that secret swords are actually not an uncommon discovery for TSA screeners, since people sometimes buy the canes at thrift stores without realizing there is a sword inside. TSA officials emphasize that people can’t take anything on-board that even resembles a weapon, and travelers who bring weapons, such as knives or guns, will have to either check the items or surrender them.