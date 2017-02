Elderly woman’s cane concealed sword at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Authorities believe an elderly woman had no idea she was attempting to bring a deadly weapon on board a flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

TSA officials say the 80-year old woman was clueless that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane Thursday concealed a hidden sword, until she went through airport security.

The TSA¬†says that secret swords are actually not an uncommon discovery for TSA¬†screeners, since people sometimes buy the canes at thrift stores without realizing there is a sword inside. TSA officials emphasize that people can’t take anything on-board that even resembles a weapon, and travelers who bring weapons, such as knives or guns, will have to either check the items or surrender them.