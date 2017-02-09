Does the sound of chewing drive you mad? There’s a name for that

Does the sound of someone eating or even breathing drive you crazy? Well, you’re not alone. More research is being done to help those who aren’t just pestered by these sounds, but find them unbearable.

A new study from Newcastle University explores the condition of misophonia, and suggests the phenomena is linked to a key part of the brain that processes emotion.

Experts say listening to certain sounds can lead those diagnosed with misophonia to severe anxiety and panic attacks. Neuroscientists reviewed patient’s brain scans and found the emotions area of the brain goes into overdrive when the patient is listening to chewing, eating, drinking or even heavy breathing.