Pipeline to Proceed

The US Army Corps of Engineers will allow the final chunk of construction on the controversial Dakota Pipeline Access project.

Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline are calling for protests after the Army Corps of Engineers approved construction on the line’s final eleven hundred feet. The Obama administration had previously called for a delay in construction and a new environmental impact statement after claims by the Standing Rock Sioux.That the portion set to run underneath the Missouri River could contaminate their drinking water. But an executive order from President Trump has cleared the way for construction to resume. The tribe said it would challenge the the president’s decision and they expect to be back in court as early as Monday.