‘You are a disgrace to your race:’ Sen. Scott reads hate mail after supporting Jeff Sessions

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the senate’s lone African-American republican, has mounted a remarkably personal defense of Senator Jeff Sessions, President Trump’s controversial pick to lead the justice department.

The 51-year old conservative said he has received a litany of racist messages on social media since announcing his support for sessions.

In his thirty-minute speech to his colleagues Wednesday night, Scott said these reactions have become typical being a black conservative in the south.