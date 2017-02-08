Watch Barack Obama kitesurf on his tropical vacation

While Washington is worried about a travel ban and while the Senate holds all-night filibusters, President Obama was trying his hand at water sports.

Former President Barack Obama soaked in every bit of his post-White House vacation in the British Virgin Islands, and the internet cannot get enough of these videos of the former president kite-surfing.

Obama and his friend, Richard Branson — the founder of Virgin Group –even took on an athletic challenge to see who could stay on their feet the longest…and guess who won? Obama.