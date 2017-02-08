Summerville parents outraged over ‘Five Pillars of Islam’ assignment

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WFXB) – A class study on Islam has Summerville parents questioning one middle school’s curriculum.

At Alston Middle School, sixth graders were asked to fill in blanks on worksheets with statements from the Quran and with five pillars of religion.

One mother says she is infuriated and her concern is that teachers should be getting parental permission to teach religious values – the same permission they need for sex education. A Dorchester District 2 spokesperson said these worksheets are not used by teachers to promote one religion over another and that teaching about world religion is part of the state education standards.