DeVos Confirmed

Betsy DeVos was sworn in as Secretary of Education yesterday, despite controversey and a tied vote.



The battle over president Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations continues, as democrats try to hold off confirmations of several key picks. It took a deciding vote from Vice President Mike Pence, who broke a fifty-fifty tie to confirm Trump’s controversial choice for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The situation became tense Tuesday evening when Senator Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded during her speech against Attorney General nominee Senator Jeff Sessions. The Senate is expected to vote today on the nomination of Sessions.