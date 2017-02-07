Top Carolina headlines 2.7.17

GOV. MCMASTER ASKS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR $5B TO FIX ROADS, BRIDGES

South Carolina Gov., Henry McMaster, is calling in a favor to the new president. He’s asking Trump for $5B. In his letter to President Trump, Gov. McMaster is asking for the money to fix our roads and bridges. He also said he doesn’t approve of raising the gas tax. It’s not clear if the governor would veto legislation that includes raising the gas tax that is currently making its way through the statehouse. House majority leader, Gary Simrill, says the governor’s letter to the president doesn’t change our state’s need for long-term, comprehensive solutions to fund our roads.

OBAMACARE ENROLLMENT IN SOUTH CAROLINA REACHES 230,000

Open enrollment for Obamacare is officially over, and the final tally shows sign-ups across the country were lower than last year. In South Carolina, the numbers were also down slightly. More than 10-thousand people signed up for coverage in the weeks leading up to the January 31st deadline, with enrollment jumping from 217-thousand in mid-January to more than 230-thousand by the end of the month. The Trump administration plans to release more detailed enrollment data in March.

NC WOMAN PLANS TO GIVE AWAY $450K FARM TO ESSAY CONTEST WINNER

A North Carolina woman is offering her $450-thousand dollar farm for quite the bargain — $300-dollars and a 200-word essay. Norma Burns, who has run Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett for 18 years, said she wants to hand the property over to a couple ready for the challenges of farm life, and interested families need only submit an entry fee, a resume, and an essay about why they would be ideal to run the farm. Burns says the most desirable candidates would be a committed couple with experience and training in organic farming and are willing and able to put in the long days and hard work that farming requires.

The deadline is June 1st. Interested applicants can visit Bluebird Hill Farm’s Facebook page for more information.