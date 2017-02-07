Study says SC, NC among top ten states in US for home break-ins

Rachel Jordan

New FBI data shows that both North and South Carolina are among the top 10 states in the country with the most home break-ins.

According to the report by A Secure Life, North Carolina ranks 6th in the country where most home break-ins occur, as 745 per 100,000 inhabitants in the state will experience a break-in.

Coming in at number 10 is South Carolina, where data shows just over 700 per 100,000 South Carolinians will fall victim to this crime.

