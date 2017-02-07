NC mom outraged after daycare worker caught breastfeeding her son

CARRBORO, NC – A North Carolina woman is outraged after learning a day care worker breastfed her 3-month old son without her permission.

Oxendine says her baby later fell ill and was vomiting, prompting a hospital visit.

An employee from the daycare near Raleigh reported the incident and the worker was fired, but Oxendine says that’s not enough. Police are investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse, but no charges have been filed.