HB2 could cost NC six years worth of NCAA championship events

If House Bill 2 stays on the books much longer, North Carolina may stand to miss out on six years worth of NCAA events.

The North Carolina Sports Association penned a letter to the general assembly saying the state is in danger of losing all NCAA championship events through 2022 if HB2 is not repealed.

The letter says North Carolina cities, colleges and universities have submitted 133 bids for championship events over the next six years. The Sports Association said those bids have a potential economic impact of $250,000 dollars.