Carolina AM Cooking: Breakfast With Johnny D’s

Love breakfast? Jamie Saunders of Johnny D’s in Myrtle Beach show you how to make a scrumptious breakfast – Buttermilk Pancakes with Strawberry Maple. Yum!

Buttermilk Pancakes w/ a Strawberry Maple

All Purpose Flour 1 1/2 c

Corn Starch 1/4 c

Sugar 1/3 c

Whole Milk 1 1/2 c

Baking Powder 4 1/2 tsp

Eggs, large 2

Baking Soda 3/4 tsp

Butter, melted 1 oz

Vanilla Extract 1 tsp

Cardamom (optional) 1/2 tsp

Nutmeg pinch

Kosher Salt 1/8 tsp

Strawberry Maple

Fresh Strawberries 2 c

Brown Sugar 3 Tbl

Butter, unsalted 1 Tbl

Kosher Salt pinch

Cinnamon 1/8 tsp

Maple Syrup 1/2 cup

Vanilla Extract 1/4 tsp

Melt the butter in a microwave being careful not to allow it to get too hot. Just melted. Then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients, and then add all the wet ingredients together and gently whisk until the batter is mostly smooth but still has a few small lumps. Allow the batter to rest in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Strawberry Maple: While the batter is resting, make your maple. Prepare the strawberries by cutting off the stem and slicing in quarters. In a large skillet pan, heat the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt over a medium high heat. Once the butter is sizzling, add the strawberries. Allow the strawberries to cook until they breakdown and release their natural syrup, once the berries are simmering, reduce to a medium heat and cook for about 5-7 minutes. The berries will start to shrink and disappear into a syrup. Carefully help them along by mashing them gently with a spatula or wooden spoon. Add the maple syrup, stir until combined and cook for another 3 minutes, stir in the vanilla extract Set aside until the pancakes are needed. When the batter has rested, In a large non-stick, flat griddle or frying pan, heat some butter, enough to just cover the pan. The heat should be no more than a medium heat. When the pan is hot, start pouring the batter, about 1 Tablespoon, onto the pan being careful not to crowd the pan with too many cakes (4-5). Allow the cakes to cook until the cakes have fluffed up and the bubbles have burst, this should take about 1-2 minutes and the cakes should be golden brown on the bottom. Flip all the cakes over with a spatula and allow to cook for another 1-2 minutes. Place the cakes on a platter or separate dishes and repeat with the rest of the batter. Serve the pancakes drizzled with the Strawberry Maple Syrup.

Chef’s Notes: If you do not have a large non-stick pan, melt a little butter or use a cooking spray to lightly coat the pan before adding batter. Run 1 test pancake to ensure the heat is right. If it browns to dark or quickly reduce the heat slightly.