A comeback for the ages: New England Patriots are the Super Bowl 51 champs

HOUSTON, TX (WFXB) – Super Bowl 51 was a roller coaster of a game. The New England Patriots became the Super Bowl champions for the fifth time. Tom Brady also became the first quarterback to win five super bowl titles.

And the big game itself was the first ever to require overtime. The Patriots — also securing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Atlanta’s stunning loss — coming after a strong first half – and leading New England 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Patriots came back in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and ended up beating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.