Clemson graduate returns to the Upstate after travel ban halted

The recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and US Federal Judges will allow people with visas to re-enter the US that were previously denied.

One of those travelers returning home? Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri says she is very thankful to be back on US soil.

Family, friends, and members of the Upstate community have rallied behind the safe and quick return of Zinouri, who was detained in Dubai after cutting short her trip to visit family in Iran due to the recent travel ban order.