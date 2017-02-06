The biggest diet day of the year? Super Bowl Monday

Forget New Year’s Day…the biggest diet start date—for men —is the day after the Super Bowl.

According to a survey by Nutrisystem, one in four NFL fans pack on an average of 10 pounds during football season. And, it’s not just football season overall – the Big Game is also a massive calorie killer on its own.

According to the USDA, Super Bowl Sunday is the second-highest day of food consumption in the United States, after Thanksgiving. The Calorie Control Council reports that while Americans watched the Super Bowl, they ate an estimated 30 million pounds of snacks—and not particularly healthy ones either.