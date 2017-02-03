Prison Standoff Over

Police were able to break up a hostage situation at Delaware's largest prison.

A hostage standoff in a Delaware prison has come to a deadly end. Police tactical teams were able to force their way in and rescue a female hostage after some inmates reportedly shielded her from harm. A 16-year veteran corrections officer, forty-seven-year-old Steven Floyd was killed in the ordeal. The head of the guards union insists Floyd’s death was preventable and the system is plagued by staffing shortages. The state’s governor is vowing to make whatever changes are necessary.