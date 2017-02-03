NC lawmaker tells transgender woman she suffers from ‘mental disorder’

A North Carolina state lawmaker is under fire for suggesting that a transgender woman has a mental disorder.

Connie Berchem says she sent an email to dozens of legislators sharing her displeasure with House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use the bathroom or locker room of the gender on their birth certificate when on government property.

State representative Mark Brody, who co-sponsored the bill, responded to Berchem’s email saying he “can’t speak professionally about gender dysphoria …but is sad the state doesn’t provide the help you need to re-adjust from the mental disorder you suffer with.” Brody was the only supporter of the measure to respond to Berchem’s email.