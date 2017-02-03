The most absurd prop bets of Super Bowl LI

Let’s be honest. For many ,the Super Bowl isn’t about the big game itself, but about the commercials, the halftime show and all of the other excitement surrounding one of America’s most sacred traditions. Plus, you can bet on all of it.

We are talking about prop bets – these are propostion bets that have nothing to do with the actual game, such as how many times will Trump tweet during the game? Or, what will Lady Gaga’s hair color be?

Experts say this year’s prop bets will make up between 30 to 40-percent of all money bet on the Super Bowl.