Hot in Hollywood: 2/2/17

What’s hot in Hollywood? Thursday, Feb. 2nd 2017

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z ARE EXPECTING TWINS

Beyonce posted a photo yesterday on Instagram to announce that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting not one but two babies. The twins will join the superstar power couple’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. No word yet on a due date.

PHARRELL AND WIFE WELCOME TRIPLETS

Pharrell and his wife have welcomed three new bundles of joy. The couple, who have been married since 2013, already have a son, Rocket. No details yet on the sex or names of the babies. Pharrell is currently promoting his work on the soundtrack for Oscar nominee “Hidden Figures.”

KANYE AND KIM KARDASHIAN WEST LAUNCH CHILDREN’S CLOTHING LINE

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are launching a children’s fashion line. Kim made the announcement by posting a photo of the couple’s three-year old daughter, North, modeling one of the pieces. The reality star said the tot picked out the colors and fabric on some designs, including the bright yellow-sequined dress and matching jacket she modeled.