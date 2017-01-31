Trump fires acting AG for defying to defend order on immigration

by Rachel Jordan

President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration has sparked protests across the nation and around the world. Now, a top government official is out of a job today because she refused to defend Trump’s controversial order.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates — an Obama administration appointee — was relieved of her duties yesterday after defying to defend Trump’s executive orders.

Yates was informed by a hand-delivered letter. President Trump has appointed US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Dana Boente to take her place until his chosen AG Senator Jeff Sessions, is confirmed by the senate.