NFL asks President George H.W. Bush to toss coin at Super Bowl

by Rachel Jordan

The oldest living president, George H.W. Bush, has been asked to do the honors of flipping the coin this Sunday at Superbowl LI, provided that he is feeling up to it. The 92-year old was released from the hospital Monday after being treated for pneumonia over the past couple weeks. Super Bowl LI is going down in Houston, where the former president currently resides.