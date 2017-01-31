Listing of the week

by Lauren Pogulis

Missy Alexander of Dockside Realty joined BJ Kinard at the studio to tell viewers more about today’s Listing of the Week. For more information, you can contact her at missyalex.myrtlebeach@gmail.com or call (843) 655-7311.

Related

South Carolina woman banned from returning to US
Looking for love? Swipe left in South Carolina
SC Crews Clean Up Damage By Tornadoes
Feeling homesick and missing the Carolinas? Get a ...