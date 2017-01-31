Dems speak out against Trump’s controversial immigration ban

by Rachel Jordan

Congressional Democrats marched to the Supreme Court Monday night in protest of Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

The ban isn’t sitting well with Barack Obama, either. In his first statement since leaving office, Obama’s spokesperson released a statement saying: “Mr. Obama fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

The statement also rejected the comparison of a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama halting Iraqis coming to the US.