Creepy Tom Brady mask makes an appearance at Super Bowl LI Media Day

by Rachel Jordan

The creepy, somewhat life-like Tom Brady mask that made its debut at the Patriots’ season opener returned on Monday in Houston.

The Bleacher Report’s Dan Worthington put on the mask and made the rounds at Super Bowl 51 opening media night.

He was a hit with fans…and even interacted with some of the players. The mask – which reportedly includes real hair – took roughly a month to make.