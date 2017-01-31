Boy Scouts of America will now accept transgender children in programs

by Rachel Jordan

The Boy Scouts of America will open membership to transgender children.

The organization had previously deferred to an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility– but a BSA spokeswoman said in a statement that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently.

She said that effective immediately, the organization will accept and register youth into programs based on the gender indicated on their applications.