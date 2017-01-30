Study finds people who use profanity are more honest

by Rachel Jordan

Honesty is considered a good thing…but swearing, not so much. Interestingly enough, a new study finds that the two actions are related.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge tried a smaller sample of around 270 people and a larger sample of about 74,000 via Facebook. They came to the same conclusion for each: the more you curse, the more honest you are.

The participants were asked how often they say or write curse words. Then researchers asked them for their honesty in answering questions, blaming others, cheating on games and taking advantage of others.