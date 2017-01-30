Charlotte, NC – Sports Anchor/Reporter

by Alan Ball

WCCB Charlotte has an opening for a sports anchor/reporter in the nation’s 22nd market.

Charlotte is an exciting sports city featuring the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets, Knights and Checkers.

The ideal candidate must be able to write and produce nightly sportscasts, sports specials and our half-hour Got Game weekend shows. When sports becomes news headlines, you will contribute to the news portion of the shows. You will also shoot and edit (FCPX). We’re looking for a self starter who can work well under deadline pressure. This is not a 9-5 gig. The schedule will be flexible.

We’re also looking for someone who will contribute on multiple platforms including wccbcharlotte.com and social media.

Please send link along with your resume to:

Angela Robbins

WCCB News Director

arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls

EOE

January 27, 2017

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.