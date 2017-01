Pet of the Week: Buffy and Buster

by Briana Supardi

Meet our pet of the week! Or should we say pets*

This week we have Buffy and Buster. These American Cocker Spaniels are 7 years old and are brother and sister. They were brought to All-4-Paws Rescue Shelter after their owner was unable to care for them anymore. They are very affectionate, friendly and well behaved. They hate being separated from each other so they must be adopted together. For more information, contact All-4-Paws Rescue Shelter at 843-237-7297.