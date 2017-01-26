Putting the Wall on Paper

President Trump has signed an executive action to build a wall on the US/Mexico border.

by wfxb

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on immigration Wednesday. The new administration plans to make Mexico pay for a border wall and go after sanctuary cities. Some mayors denounced the president, saying they will protect immigrants in favor of public safety, while the Mexican president has vowed Mexico will not pay for the border wall. Some living on the border also believe a wall will do nothing to stop immigrants. President Trump says he expects construction on the wall to start in coming months.