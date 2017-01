Looking for love? Swipe left in South Carolina

by Rachel Jordan

If you’re looking for love online in South Carolina, you may want to swipe left and think twice.

A recent study ranks the Palmetto State as the 6th most dangerous state to date online. Neighboring North Carolina didn’t fare much better: the Tar Heel State ranked #9.

Highspeedinternet.com and home security company, Safewise, used FBI crime data and sexually-transmitted disease rates from the Centers for Disease Control to make their rankings.