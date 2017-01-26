Dummy used in NC carjacking attempt

by Rachel Jordan

NEWPORT, NC (WFXB) – What initially appeared to be a small child sitting in the middle of a North Carolina road was actually bait used by two carjackers.

A 33-year-old woman was driving in Newport around 1:30 am when she stopped for a small figure in the road. Suddenly, two men in dark, hooded sweatshirts ran up to her car and pulled the door handles, according to the sheriff’s department.

Luckily, both doors were locked and she was able to drive to safety. Deputies confiscated the dummy, but failed to find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.